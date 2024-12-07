Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 437,634 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,634 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $153,829,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 142.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,820. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

