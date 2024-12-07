Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $12,131,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 259,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $3,876,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $368,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

