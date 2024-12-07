Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 18,636 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.