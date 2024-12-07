Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 6,734 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 24.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,999,151 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

