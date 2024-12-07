Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $5.66 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $551.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.36 and its 200-day moving average is $551.40.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.20.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

