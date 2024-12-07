Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.72 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $132.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

