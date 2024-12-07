Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relx by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Relx by 194.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,163 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $47.58 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

