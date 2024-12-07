Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 17,881 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $187.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

