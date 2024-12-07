QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,486 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,876.69. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $335,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,067.16. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,057 shares of company stock worth $3,982,909 over the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.