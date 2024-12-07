Quarry LP Has $154,000 Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,046.64. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,216.80. The trade was a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,128 shares of company stock worth $2,058,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

About Accel Entertainment

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.46. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.96.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

