Quarry LP Has $162,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1,187.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Five Below by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 199,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,829,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,405,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

