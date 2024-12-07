Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Reduced by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. This represents a 15.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.