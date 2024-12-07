QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $68,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,229. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $910,374. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. US Bancorp DE raised its position in QuinStreet by 880.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

