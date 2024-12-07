Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox Buys 117,000 Shares

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 46,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,440.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 62,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 94,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,280.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 120,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$14,460.00.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Rackla Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$13.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

