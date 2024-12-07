RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.94% of RADCOM worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

