Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOA. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.63.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.50. The stock has a market cap of C$785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.98 per share, with a total value of C$167,884.20. Insiders have bought a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $320,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.