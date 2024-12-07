RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Insider Sells $116,100.00 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,848.76. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Saks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $68,419.48.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $23.98 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCMT shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
