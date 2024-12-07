RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Insider Sells $116,100.00 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,848.76. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Saks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $68,419.48.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $23.98 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCMT shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

