Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.