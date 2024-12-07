Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

RBGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.05 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

