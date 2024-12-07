Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 19th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

