Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Reko International Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.25.

Get Reko International Group alerts:

Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.02 million for the quarter.

Reko International Group Company Profile

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reko International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reko International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.