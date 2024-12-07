Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,814,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,159,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on REKR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rekor Systems
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.