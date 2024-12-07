Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,814,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,159,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REKR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

