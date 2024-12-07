Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $401.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $417.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 64.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total value of $5,740,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. The trade was a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,320 shares of company stock worth $246,810,683 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

