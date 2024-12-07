Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HealthEquity stock on November 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

