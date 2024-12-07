Reviewing Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSA Safety and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 0 1 2 3.67 Envoy Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

MSA Safety presently has a consensus price target of $207.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than MSA Safety.

This table compares MSA Safety and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 15.16% 29.14% 13.45% Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28%

Risk & Volatility

MSA Safety has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSA Safety and Envoy Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.79 billion 3.87 $58.58 million $6.92 25.44 Envoy Medical $320,000.00 139.22 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Envoy Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

