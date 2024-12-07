Reviewing Greenfire Resources (GFR) and Its Peers

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Greenfire Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources’ rivals have a beta of -13.97, meaning that their average stock price is 1,497% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13% Greenfire Resources Competitors -2.96% 2.53% 6.45%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $483.15 million -$100.50 million 20.06 Greenfire Resources Competitors $714.47 billion $1.07 billion 17.14

This table compares Greenfire Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenfire Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources. Greenfire Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenfire Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenfire Resources Competitors 2182 11727 16272 637 2.50

Greenfire Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

