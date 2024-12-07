Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 3,293,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 1,072,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £12 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.66.
About Revolution Bars Group
Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.
