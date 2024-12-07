Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 239.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 754,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 82,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $3,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 471,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,833,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.9 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Get Our Latest Report on REXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.