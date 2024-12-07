Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,405 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $447,717.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,352. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

