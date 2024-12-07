Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,546,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,933,000 after acquiring an additional 96,122 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 592,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,697,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.63.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

