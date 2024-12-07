Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 968,331 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 276,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

