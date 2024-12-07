Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,519 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $82.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

