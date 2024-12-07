Roth Capital Upgrades Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) to Strong-Buy

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $807.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.18. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,980. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $54,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,195.52. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,934 shares of company stock worth $515,582 over the last ninety days. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

