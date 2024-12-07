Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $59.24 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. This trade represents a 32.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 218.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

