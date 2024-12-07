Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $250.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average is $202.61.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,133,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

