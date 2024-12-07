Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,121.50. The trade was a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,274.66. This trade represents a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RRC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

