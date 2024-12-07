Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $24,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

IR stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.54 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.08.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

