Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after buying an additional 329,435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $156.03 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

