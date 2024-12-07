Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,347 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 13.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $281.71 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $488.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

