RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 368.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 62,359 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

RTX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

