Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.86)-($1.82) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($2.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $860-862 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.12 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.860–1.820 EPS.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $64.54 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 312,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,521.65. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.