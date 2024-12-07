Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.86)-($1.82) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($2.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $860-862 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.12 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.860–1.820 EPS.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of RBRK opened at $64.54 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik
Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik
In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 312,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,521.65. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.