Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.860–1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$862.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.9 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to ($1.86)-($1.82) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $64.54 on Friday. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $72.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Analysts predict that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 462,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,909.40. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. This trade represents a 63.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

