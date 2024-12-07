SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,684.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,177.16 and a 1 year high of $5,337.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,837.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

