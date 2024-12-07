SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 413.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 58,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in H&R Block by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 29,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This represents a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

