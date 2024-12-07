SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 32,335 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,335 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $244,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $423,000.

Shares of UJUN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

