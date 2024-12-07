SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,316 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,875,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,173,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,669,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,827,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

