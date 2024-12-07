Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

SNY opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

