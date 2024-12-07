Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIS

Insider Buying and Selling

Savaria Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 19,545 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042. 17.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIS opened at C$21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.11. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$14.51 and a 52-week high of C$23.92.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.