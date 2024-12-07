Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.76. 6,192,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,721,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 850,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,570,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

