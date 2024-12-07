Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Director James Buckly Jordan Sells 1,472 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) Director James Buckly Jordan sold 1,472 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $11,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,545.40. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
James Buckly Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,288 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $11,682.16.
- On Thursday, November 21st, James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $551,976.56.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Serve Robotics stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Analyst Ratings Changes
SERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
