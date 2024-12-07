Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Director James Buckly Jordan Sells 1,472 Shares

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) Director James Buckly Jordan sold 1,472 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $11,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,545.40. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Buckly Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,288 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $11,682.16.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $551,976.56.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SERV

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.